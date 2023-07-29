Till The Dirt (Atheist) Premiere New Single “Starring Role”

Band Photo: Atheist (?)

Till The Dirt the new experimental outfit fronted by Atheist vocalist Kelly Shaefer, have unveiled their song "Starring Role" online. This track will be featured on the band's debut album, "Outside The Spiral," scheduled for release on August 25th via Nuclear Blast.

Shaefer shared his thoughts on the song and the upcoming album:

“‘Starring Role‘ is the first track on the album. It’s a song that ranks among my favourites on the record, and also a favorite of producer Scott Burns. It’s a straight up ripper! It encompasses all of the unique hybrid qualities of this whole album.

Lyrically it is a song about the oddness of dreams and the role we sometimes do not seem to play, or understand as we awake from them. This is a perfect banger for cranking loud, and driving at high speeds!”