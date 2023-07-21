The Zenith Passage Posts New Video "Datalysium" Online
"Datalysium," the second full-length studio album from Los Angeles progressive death metal outfit The Zenith Passage, is out today on Metal Blade Records! In celebration of its release, a video for the monstrous title track has been unveiled. You can check it out below.
Featuring an overhauled lineup that sees original guitarist/keyboardist/backing vocalist Justin McKinney joined by guitarist Christopher Beattie (Dreamer), vocalist Derek Rydquist (ex-The Faceless, John Frum), and bassist Brandon Giffin (ex-The Faceless, Cynic), "Datalysium" finds The Zenith Passage further pushing disparate influences to the forefront of their sound. Relentless from start to finish, the record is a flawless marriage of technicality, atmosphere, melody, and shifting dynamics, constantly demanding the listener‘s undivided attention. From opener “The Axiom Of Error” with its stop-start attack to the agitated, richly textured and unstoppable “Synaptic Depravation,” or the dramatic, lush and epic closing title track, The Zenith Passage is relentlessly creative and insistently push their sound in interesting, engrossing directions.
