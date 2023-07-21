W.A.S.P. Cancels U.S. Tour With Armored Saint

Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)

W.A.S.P. has announced that their planned tour of the United States this year has been cancelled, owing to back injuries frontman Blackie Lawless has sustained. Fans can receive refunds for both tickets and VIP packages from the point of purchase. A statement from the musician reads as follows:

"The extent of the trauma I endured on the 2023 European Tour was far greater than originally diagnosed and surgery will now be needed to correct the problem. In addition to the original herniated disc, as that tour continued, a 2nd disc became herniated. Upon returning home a 2nd MRI also revealed a broken vertebrae to my lower back. I've been fortunate to work with the best specialists in the U.S. and I've been in intensive rehab since we got home. It's going well but the damage was pretty extensive and all the Dr.'s agree moving the tour a few months back will be the safest thing. It's all been as the result of an injury that happened several years ago. I'm working my butt off to get ready and I'll be up riding on Elvis... bigger and badder than ever. If the Torture Never Stops, then the 40th Never Stops!"

Armored Saint frontman John Bush added: Armored Saint vocalist John Bush comments: "To say we are super bummed about the tour being canceled would be an understatement. We were all prepping hard, and I was looking forward to turning 60 years old in Wheeling, West Virginia. That being said, we understand Blackie’s physical condition and we stand behind him and hope for a speedy recovery. Thank you to all the fans who purchased tickets and VIP packages. The Concert Tickets and VIP packages can be refunded at the point of purchase. Armored Saint VIP Upgrade holders should go to www.national-acts.com for a full refund. Thank you for all your loyalty as always! I’m gonna turn a negative into a positive and let you know that this little snafu has allowed us to start writing songs for a new record. It’s sounding killer!"