Firewind Releases New Live Video "Maniac"
September 1, 2023 sees hard rock power metal titans Firewind release their epic anniversary live album, titled "Still Raging," through AFM Records. Recorded in 2022 at a frenetically-acclaimed hometown show in Thessaloniki, Greece, "Still Raging" will be available on Blu-Ray and as a 2CD edition, the pre-sale has just recently started here.
Following a previously-released single, a new live version of "Orbitual Sunrise," today, the band is premiering a new video clip for their classic "Maniac!"
As Gus G comments: "'Maniac' is Firewind's biggest hit and we didn't even write it! Our Metal version of the "Flashdance" anthem goes back to 2008 straight out of 'The Premonition' album of ours and it was originally recorded for fun during the album sessions. Whenever we play it live, it instantly gets the crowd on party mode and you can see that on this video from our anniversary hometown show. Enjoy!"
