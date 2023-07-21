Cadaver Debuts New Lyric Video "Deadly Metal"

The wait is over! Norwegian death metallers, Cadaver unleash their sixth studio album, "The Age Of The Offended," via Nuclear Blast Records. True to the band’s primitive roots and an audacious, ground-breaking, psychedelic horror show, the album is an angry, fucked up album for angry, fucked up times, defiantly created against the odds.

The band also releases the lyric video for the menacing track, "Deadly Metal."

Anders Odden comments, "We are proud to finally release the new album which we believe will bring Cadaver into a new and exciting era! This album combines 35 years of working hard to not fit into conventional expectations of what is possible to do in extreme metal music with humor and attitude. Life is too important to be taken seriously. Enjoy!"