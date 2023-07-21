Voivod Debuts New Music Video "Morgöth Tales"

Canadian sci-fi metal innovators Voivod are celebrating 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 with the release of their special anniversary studio album entitled "Morgöth Tales," out now via Century Media Records. The band have shared a music video for the album's title track "Morgöth Tales," which can be seen below.

On the new single, Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain shares:

"'Morgöth Tales’ was written especially for this project with fresh new ideas. While it certainly captures some of the essence of the Voïvodian universe and incorporates lyrical quotes and ‘titles’ from Voïvod’s discography, it is in phase with the current line-up approach that celebrates the past by moving forward, exploring new creative paths. The signal emanating from Morgöth keeps transmitting Data of new tales to discover. Tune-in and be part of the odyssey!"