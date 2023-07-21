Vicious Rain Shares New Music Video "Blackout"
Swiss metalcore act Vicious Rain has released their crushing second single "Blackout" along with a stunning video via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.
Fronted by vocalist David Häusermann, guitarist and vocalist Mauro Gugerli, guitarist Tristan Meier, bassist Loris De Notaristefano and drummer Michael Teufelberger, the band‘s dedication to their craft and the sheer passion they exude leaves no doubt that their future is bright.
Following their debut single "The Devil & Lovers," the band continue their fruitful collaboration with acclaimed producer Manuel Renner. Renner‘s expertise and meticulous attention to detail brought out the best in the band, resulting in a powerful and immersive recording.
"While 'The Devil & Lovers' was a bittersweet and melancholic journey, our new single 'Blackout' is a fierce and unapologetically angry anthem. It‘s a raw expression of frustration and disillusionment, capturing the intense emotions that come with witnessing stagnation and toxic behavior. With blistering instrumentals and impassioned vocals, 'Blackout‘ channels our collective discontent and serves as a powerful release for both us as a band and our listeners." says guitarist and vocalist Mauro Gugerli.
"'Blackout' channels the raw frustration of witnessing someone you love remain stagnant, unable to change for the better. It‘s a poignant reflection on the hurtful reality of holding onto memories of how things used to be, while recognizing that toxic patterns can poison their own mind. This song is an emotional outcry, urging listeners to find the strength to let go and prioritize their own well-being." - David Häusermann (vocals)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Holding Absence Unveils "Scissors" Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Voivod Debuts "Morgöth Tales" Video
0 Comments on "Vicious Rain Shares 'Blackout' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.