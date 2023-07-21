Holding Absence Unveils New Lyric Video "Scissors"

Holding Absence has released an intense new single titled 'Scissors'. The track depicts the concept of sacrifice as a means to evolve, as the narrator commits to severing parts of themselves in order to grow. 'Scissors' is the fourth single from The Noble Art Of Self Destruction, which will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.

Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments "Today, we are excited to reveal the latest song from our new album TNAOSD 'Scissors'. This song is a love letter to our favourite genre, Post-Hardcore - it's heavy, catchy and emotional.

We can't wait for you guys to hear this one, as we step ever-closer to releasing the whole album next month"