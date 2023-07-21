Holding Absence Unveils New Lyric Video "Scissors"
Holding Absence has released an intense new single titled 'Scissors'. The track depicts the concept of sacrifice as a means to evolve, as the narrator commits to severing parts of themselves in order to grow. 'Scissors' is the fourth single from The Noble Art Of Self Destruction, which will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.
Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments "Today, we are excited to reveal the latest song from our new album TNAOSD 'Scissors'. This song is a love letter to our favourite genre, Post-Hardcore - it's heavy, catchy and emotional.
We can't wait for you guys to hear this one, as we step ever-closer to releasing the whole album next month"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Death Dealer Union Reveals Debut Album Details
- Next Article:
Vicious Rain Shares "Blackout" Music Video
0 Comments on "Holding Absence Unveils 'Scissors' Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.