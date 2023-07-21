Death Dealer Union Reveals Debut Album "Initiation" Details; Releases New Music Video "The Vow Of Silence"

Emerging US west coast-based metal unit Deatb Dealer Union - featuring Elena Cataraga (a.k.a. Lena Scissorhands of modern metal leaders Infected Rain) - are thrilled to finally announce the upcoming release of their debut album, entitled "Initiation," out September 22, 2023 via Napalm Records!

The album is available to pre-order beginning today, alongside the premiere of their brand new single, charging metal banger "The Vow of Silence." The track follows the band's searing debut standalone collaboration tracks/videos, "Borderlines" and "Beneath The Surface," which have since garnered nearly a million views on YouTube alone! Featuring aggressive verses and a catchy chorus, "The Vow of Silence" is accompanied by a stunning music video full of energetic performance footage and breathtaking visuals.

Death Dealer Union says:

"'The Vow of Silence' is an upbeat song, blending heavy/melodic harmonies with both aggressive and clean vocals. The video was shot in a historic castle in Los Angeles, CA dating back to the 1800s, and perfectly fits the image of the band and the vibration of the song.

"Join us in this mystical moment, now immortalized in a music video!

We present to you: 'The Vow of Silence.'

We hope you enjoy!

More to come very soon!"

In 2019, metal musicians CC McKenna (drums) and Doug Weiand (lead guitars) set forth on a dark musical path - aligning diverse metal influences with otherworldly channelings of alchemy, the occult and all things esoteric. Little did they know, the final ingredient of their impending amalgamation was on the horizon, set to emerge as Death Dealer Union.

After meeting acclaimed frontwoman Elena Cataraga, a musical pact was instantly formed - propelling the band into the studio with producer Valentin Voluta (also recognized for his work with Infected Rain). Now, with two new members - Hunter Havok (rhythm and lead guitars) and Jonny Heinz (bass) - in tow, the band is set to unleash their very first sacrificial offering to the masses, Initiation. The album brings forth the huge sound and exciting visuals fans experienced with the band’s debut offerings, plus an entire new trove of musical and lyrical elements. While no track is the replicant of another, they all weave a common thread of compelling essence that will have listeners clamoring to heed the word of Death Dealer Union.

Tracklisting:

1. Initiation

2. The Vow of Silence

3. ILL FATED

4. Ekphrasis

5. The Integument

6. Mythos

7. The Big Blue

8. Back To Me

9. The Downfall

10. Love Me When I'm Ugly

11. Anew

12. Beyond Heaven