Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Death metal quartet Formless Oedon

Younger bands that draw inspiration from relatively traditional, classic strands of death metal continue to pop up across the globe. While the Filipino unit Formless Oedon was born in 2019, head honcho Rozel apparently re-ignited the project that he initially envisioned five years earlier. Finally integrating musicians that he felt were sufficiently dedicated, the band self-released its cutthroat four-song EP “Deathless Luminosity” in 2020. And now, the quartet is poised to unleash its first long-player, “Streams of Rot,” on July 24 via Memento Mori.

Worshipping at the altar of Finnish acts like Demigod, Purtenance, Rippikoulu and Convulse, as well as American darkened death metal pioneers like Immolation and Incantation, the Laguna-based ensemble doesn’t necessarily spin the style forward in a new way. But the passion and intensity with which they play is undeniable on their debut full-length’s seven tracks. Songs like “Voidspawn" and “Beyond Eclipse of Time” exhibit dizzying, winding riffs that are steeped in a mysterious aura that’s tactfully manifested with an abrasive delivery. Yes, a greater sense of identity is mandatory if this band is going to establish its presence. Whatever may happen down the road, “Streams of Rot” is a thoroughly enjoyable release that demands attention because of its authenticity.