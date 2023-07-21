Archspire Premiere Their Crowdfunded NSFW Music Video For “Bleed The Future”
A few months ago, Canadian technical death metal band Archspire successfully crowdfunded over $61,000 USD to create an ambitious music video for the title track of their latest studio album, "Bleed The Future." The visual project aimed to utilize a volumetric 3D studio, practical effects, stunts, and more, promising an immersive experience. Now, the completed video is finally here, ready to be shared with the masses.
Co-directed by Rob Zawistowski and Mitch Ray, the NSFW clip delivers a gore-drenched sci-fi horror experience. You can check out the video and the track streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wretched Signs With Metal Blade Records
- Next Article:
Night Verses Return From Five Year Hiatus
0 Comments on "Archspire Premiere Crowdfunded NSFW Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.