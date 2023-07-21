Archspire Premiere Their Crowdfunded NSFW Music Video For “Bleed The Future”

A few months ago, Canadian technical death metal band Archspire successfully crowdfunded over $61,000 USD to create an ambitious music video for the title track of their latest studio album, "Bleed The Future." The visual project aimed to utilize a volumetric 3D studio, practical effects, stunts, and more, promising an immersive experience. Now, the completed video is finally here, ready to be shared with the masses.



Co-directed by Rob Zawistowski and Mitch Ray, the NSFW clip delivers a gore-drenched sci-fi horror experience. You can check out the video and the track streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.