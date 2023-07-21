Headline News

Night Verses Return From Five Year Hiatus With New Single “Arrival”

After a 5-year hiatus, Night Verses have made a surprising return with the release of their new track, "Arrival." This marks the first new music from the progressive metal outfit since 2018, signaling the beginning of a new era for the band.

Night Verses' drummer Aric Improta had been focusing on Fever 333 over the last years up until exiting that band back in late 2022. Check out now "Arrival" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Commenting on their comeback, the band shared their thoughts:

“When writing this song, we kept referencing how it reminded us of our drives together through the desert. The song was a result of us finding a way to transfer that same pairing of physical, visual and sonic experience to the listener.

In general, we wanted to create a more participatory experience – one where the listener can connect with the composition in the right environment, while at the same time discovering what the piece means to them personally.”