Silent Planet Premiere New Single & Music Video “Antimatter”

Progressive metalcore outfit Silent Planet have just premiered a brand new single titled "Antimatter," which is being described as the 'next chapter' by the band. The track is accompanied by a new official music video directed by Kevin Johnson, with the treatment penned by vocalist/guitarist Garrett Russell.





Although there is no official announcement about a new album yet, the band is hitting the road this fall for a tour alongside Dayseeker and Moxy The Band:

09/01 Lubbock, TX – Jakes

09/02 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

09/03 Memphis, TN – Black Lodge

09/05 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

09/06 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

09/08 New Haven, CT – Toads Place

09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/12 Lakewood, OH – The Roxy – Mahall’s

09/13 Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

09/15 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

09/17 Billings, MT – Pub Station

09/19 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

09/20 Tacoma, WA – ALMA

09/22 Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub

09/23 Reno, NV – Ranch House

09/24 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre