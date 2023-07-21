Silent Planet Premiere New Single & Music Video “Antimatter”
Progressive metalcore outfit Silent Planet have just premiered a brand new single titled "Antimatter," which is being described as the 'next chapter' by the band. The track is accompanied by a new official music video directed by Kevin Johnson, with the treatment penned by vocalist/guitarist Garrett Russell.
Although there is no official announcement about a new album yet, the band is hitting the road this fall for a tour alongside Dayseeker and Moxy The Band:
09/01 Lubbock, TX – Jakes
09/02 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma
09/03 Memphis, TN – Black Lodge
09/05 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre
09/06 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
09/08 New Haven, CT – Toads Place
09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
09/10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/12 Lakewood, OH – The Roxy – Mahall’s
09/13 Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre
09/15 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
09/17 Billings, MT – Pub Station
09/19 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
09/20 Tacoma, WA – ALMA
09/22 Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub
09/23 Reno, NV – Ranch House
09/24 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
