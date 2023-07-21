Bad Wolves Premiere New Single & New Music Video “Bad Friend”

Bad Wolves, the platinum-certified alternative metal band, have just premiered the official music video for their latest single, "Bad Friend." The visual offering was directed by Wombat Fire (known for their work with Asking Alexandria and Static-X).





Currently, the band is in the final stages of a North American tour, and they have exciting plans for a fall tour alongside Asking Alexandria and The HU:

07/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

07/23 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

07/26 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

w/ Volbeat:

07/28 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Bad Wolves:

Grover Hill, OH – Wetzel Motorcycle Club

w/ Asking Alexandria, The HU and Zero 9:36:

08/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

09/01 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum

09/03 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

09/05 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

09/07 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

09/08 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

09/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5

09/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues

09/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

09/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

09/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

09/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive

09/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

09/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

09/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

09/27 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

09/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club

10/01 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

10/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10/07 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound

10/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern