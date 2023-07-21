Bad Wolves Premiere New Single & New Music Video “Bad Friend”
Bad Wolves, the platinum-certified alternative metal band, have just premiered the official music video for their latest single, "Bad Friend." The visual offering was directed by Wombat Fire (known for their work with Asking Alexandria and Static-X).
Currently, the band is in the final stages of a North American tour, and they have exciting plans for a fall tour alongside Asking Alexandria and The HU:
07/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
07/23 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
07/26 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
w/ Volbeat:
07/28 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
Bad Wolves:
Grover Hill, OH – Wetzel Motorcycle Club
w/ Asking Alexandria, The HU and Zero 9:36:
08/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/01 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum
09/03 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
09/05 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/07 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
09/08 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5
09/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues
09/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
09/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
09/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
09/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive
09/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
09/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
09/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
09/27 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
09/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club
10/01 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
10/03 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
10/07 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound
10/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Silent Planet Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Dragoncorpse Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Bad Wolves Premiere New Single & New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.