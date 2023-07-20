Wretched Signs With Metal Blade Records; Details On New Album To Follow Soon

Band Photo: Wretched (?)

Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce the signing of the American metal quintet, Wretched, who will release their 5th full-length album with the label - more details will be announced in the coming months so be sure to follow the band to keep up to date on all things Wretched.

The band commented; "It is with great excitement that we announce the official return of Wretched! We've signed on with Metal Blade Records and we're both eager to bring new material to you. Stay tuned."