Wretched Signs With Metal Blade Records; Details On New Album To Follow Soon
Band Photo: Wretched (?)
Metal Blade Records is pleased to announce the signing of the American metal quintet, Wretched, who will release their 5th full-length album with the label - more details will be announced in the coming months so be sure to follow the band to keep up to date on all things Wretched.
The band commented; "It is with great excitement that we announce the official return of Wretched! We've signed on with Metal Blade Records and we're both eager to bring new material to you. Stay tuned."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Wretched Signs With Metal Blade Records"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.