Primal Fear Shares New Music Video "Deep In The Night"

Band Photo: Primal Fear (?)

Can you hear the sirens howling? "Code Red," the highly anticipated new offering by German metal commandos Primal Fear, will finally be unleashed upon the world in 6 weeks! Following the release of celebrated first track "Another Hero," the group has shared a second new track entitled "Deep In The Night" today. The raging yet stomping song is nothing but a massive statement for all human beings that have lost faith in mankind or other people while underlining that there's still better times awaiting. Ubik Media, who also produced the music video for aforementioned hit song "Another Hero," have once again greatly caught the atmosphere of the song; shot at Stuttgart, Germany's Im Wizemann venue, where Primal Fear will kick off their release tour with support from special guests The Unity (all dates can be found below!), the result can be viewed over on YouTube.

Singer Ralf Scheepers adds, "Finding out to being cheated is one of the worst experiences for a young man or woman. Unfortunately, it happens to almost everyone of us in life and if not, I hope it never will! But one thing is for sure: If it happens to you, it will definitely help to make the cornea around your heart grow even more. It affects your trust and if you take it too personally, you will probably never be able to trust anyone again. Nevertheless, there are fortunately always people who penetrate this cornea and reach your heart with their beautiful souls."