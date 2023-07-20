Lacuna Coil Unveils New Lyric Video "Never Dawn"
Band Photo: Lacuna Coil (?)
Italian Gothic metal veterans Lacuna Coil has released a new lyric video "Never Dawn," a brand new single. You can check it out below, along with the band's discussion regarding the twentieth anniversary of their seminal album, "Comalies."
The band comments: "'Never Dawn' our new single is out now. Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!"
