Lacuna Coil Unveils New Lyric Video "Never Dawn"

Band Photo: Lacuna Coil (?)

Italian Gothic metal veterans Lacuna Coil has released a new lyric video "Never Dawn," a brand new single. You can check it out below, along with the band's discussion regarding the twentieth anniversary of their seminal album, "Comalies."

The band comments: "'Never Dawn' our new single is out now. Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!"