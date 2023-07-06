The Hirsch Effekt Unveils New Album Details; Shares New Music Video "Agora"

German prog metal trio The Hirsch Effekt have announced their new album, the brilliant "Urian," due 29th September via Long Branch Records.

In conjunction with the news, The Hirsch Effekt have also released their new single "Agora," the second glimpse of the new album following the title track.

After charting at #21 in the German album charts with previous album "Kollaps," and formidable shows at Wacken Open Air, Full Force Festival, ArcTanGent and as recent headliners at the renowned Euroblast Festival, The Hirsch Effekt have impressively established themselves in the German progressive metal landscape.

The band comment:

"During a stay at a vacation home in 2021, we developed a number based on a short guitar riff with acoustic guitar and electric bass. It's no coincidence that you can tell that Ilja and Nils listened to 'Californication' a lot when they were young: 'Road Trippin'' was definitely in the back of their minds at the time. When Ilja's cello parts came in, however, 'Agora' drifted into another, almost Celtic atmosphere.

"In terms of content, it is a very personal, autobiographical song. 'Agora' not only reflects finally arriving in the age of crises, but also a literal and genuine, humane tightness. Triggered not least by the pandemic, which lasted throughout the entire album writing phase and influenced everything, and all the lockdowns and isolations that went with it."

Tracklisting:

1. Agora

2. Otus

3. 2054

4. Urian

5. Stegodon

6. Granica

7. Blud

8. Eristys