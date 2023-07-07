Members From Inter Arma, Revocation, Etc. Join Forces To Form New Band Garbage People

Members from Inter Arma, Revocation, Job For A Cowboy, and more, have joined forces under the name Garbage People. The band has just premiered their debut single, "Snout," streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments frontman Paparo:

“It’s about a Hoover high performance vacuum that fucks everyone over.”

The band are currently in the process of crafting their debut album. They will be performing songs from this upcoming album at the shows listed below, where they will be sharing the stage with Withered & Suppression:

07/07 Raleigh, NC – The Pour House

07/08 Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

07/09 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Garbage People are:

Vocals: Mike Paparo (Artificial Brain, Inter Arma)

Guitars: T.J Childers (Inter Arma)

Guitars: Joel Moore (Inter Arma)

Bass: Brett Bamberger (Revocation)

Drums: Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, ex-Job For A Cowboy)

Electronics: Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan, ex-Darkest Hour)