Atreyu Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Gone”

Band Photo: Atreyu (?)

Atreyu have officially announced that their new EP, "The Moment You Find Your Flame," will be released on August 18th through Spinefarm. The melodic metalcore veterans, who have achieved gold-certification status, teamed up with producer John Feldman (known for his work with Fever 333 and The Used) for this release, which follows their April EP, "The Hope Of A Spark."

They also have a full-length album titled "The Beautiful Dark Of Life" in the works, expected to arrive in the coming months. This album will serve as the final chapter of their ongoing 'Seasons Of Life' concept, which has been the focus of their recent explorations. The first single from the upcoming album, "Gone," has just been released alongside an official lyric video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Tells guitarist Dan Jacobs:

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be. And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

Adds bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight:

“‘The Moment You Find Your Flame‘ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still.”

Concludes Jacobs:

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment. Something special is happening with Atreyu right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they’re losing their minds. They’re having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

“The Moment You Find Your Flame” track list:

01 – “Good Enough”

02 – “Immortal”

03 – “Gone”

04 – “I Don’t Wanna Die”

2023 live dates:

08/26 Silverado, CA – Oak Canyon Park (‘Is For Lovers‘)

09/02 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma 2023

09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Iron Maiden:

09/28 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

09/30 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

10/02 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena