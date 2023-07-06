All For Metal Posts New Music Video "Hear The Drum" Online
New metal sensation, All For Metal, will release their first full-length studio album, "Legends," on July 7 via AFM Records. You can check out a music video for the song, "Hear The Drum" below.
With eleven irresistible, compact and catchy songs, the band's colossal debut unleashes anthemic, straightforward metal that has international class. Under the banner of All For Metal, metal enthusiasts Tim "Tetzel" Schmidt (known as the singer of Asenblut as well as a strength athlete and fitness influencer) and Antonio Calanna (singer of the hard rock band DeVicious) joined forces for the perfect metal match. Both are united by their love for classic heavy metal sounds and the common vision to bring them to a new generation of music fans.
"We grew up with bands like Manowar, at whose concerts the audience is overwhelmed by the energy," says singer Tetzel. "That's where strangers are in each other's arms and fervently belting out the songs. This invisible bond, this connection, is created through the music alone." His vocal counterpart Antonio adds, "I've only experienced such a sense of community in the metal scene. With All For Metal, we want to help pass this on and let as many music fans as possible share in it."
