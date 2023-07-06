Type A Secretor Premiere New Single "Slam In The Back Of My Shagula" From Upcoming New EP "Night Of The Semen"

Manchester/Chester, UK-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Type A Secretor premiere a new single titled “Slam In The Back Of My Shagula”, taken from their impending new EP "Night Of The Semen", which will be out in stores on July 12, 2023.

Check out now "Slam In The Back Of My Shagula" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



