Bay Area, California-based death metal band Lost To The Void premiere a new single and music video named “Deadweight”, taken from their upcoming new album "Embrace In Disgust". The record will be released in stores September 1, 2023 via Blood Blast Distribution. The track features a guest appearance by Nick Crivelli.

Explain the band:

"This song holds great importance to us here at Lost to the Void. It was written by our late guitarist, brother, and friend Colin Gerlach who tragically passed away last year on the Fourth of July. We felt it was right to release this song on the anniversary of the day our world shattered, which was also his documented day of passing.

The video was shot at a memorial show we held for him in December, his birthday month at the venue where he bartended for years.

He always wanted the music video for this song to have a more raw and hardcore vibe as he always identified with the mentality of punk rock.

We jammed as many people as we could into a small room and left everything on that stage as a way to honor our dear friend.

The video ends with our vocalist, Colin’s brother giving a heartfelt thank you to everyone in attendance. We were overwhelmed by emotion seeing how many people showed up for Colin and us.

For Colin. For Evil. Forever. "