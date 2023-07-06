Stitched Up Heart Premiere New Music Video “Possess Me” - To Release New Album “To The Wolves” In September
Los Angeles-based alternative metal band Stitched Up Heart is gearing up to unleash their highly anticipated third studio album, "To The Wolves," which is scheduled for release on September 01st through Century Media. To give fans a taste of what's to come, they have released a new official music video for their new single, "Possess Me," directed by Tony Aguilara.
Comments frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner:
“‘Possess Me‘ is the most intimate song we have written so far. We went back to our roots with familiar elements from our single ‘Monster’ but with a heavier and modern twist.”
As part of Escape The Fate's summer/fall headlining tour, the band will be joining forces with D.R.U.G.S., Point North, and Garzi stopping at the below cities:
08/31 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
09/01 Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall
09/02 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
09/03 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/05 Chicago, IL – Concord
09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/08 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/09 Providence, RI – The Strand
09/10 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
09/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
09/13 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs
09/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
09/16 Covington, KY – Madison Theater
09/17 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
09/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
09/20 Birmingham, AK – Iron City
09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/23 Dallas, TX – The Factory
09/24 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
09/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
09/27 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
09/29 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
09/30 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
10/01 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
10/03 Seattle, WA – The Showbox at The Market
10/05 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
