Stitched Up Heart Premiere New Music Video “Possess Me” - To Release New Album “To The Wolves” In September

Los Angeles-based alternative metal band Stitched Up Heart is gearing up to unleash their highly anticipated third studio album, "To The Wolves," which is scheduled for release on September 01st through Century Media. To give fans a taste of what's to come, they have released a new official music video for their new single, "Possess Me," directed by Tony Aguilara.





Comments frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner:

“‘Possess Me‘ is the most intimate song we have written so far. We went back to our roots with familiar elements from our single ‘Monster’ but with a heavier and modern twist.”

As part of Escape The Fate's summer/fall headlining tour, the band will be joining forces with D.R.U.G.S., Point North, and Garzi stopping at the below cities:

08/31 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

09/01 Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall

09/02 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

09/03 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/05 Chicago, IL – Concord

09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/08 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/09 Providence, RI – The Strand

09/10 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

09/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

09/13 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

09/15 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

09/16 Covington, KY – Madison Theater

09/17 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

09/19 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

09/20 Birmingham, AK – Iron City

09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/23 Dallas, TX – The Factory

09/24 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

09/26 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

09/27 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

09/29 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

09/30 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

10/01 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

10/03 Seattle, WA – The Showbox at The Market

10/05 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival