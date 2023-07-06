Cell Premiere New Single & Music Video "Incarcerated by Flesh"

Oklahoma City's hardcore metal band Cell premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Incarcerated by Flesh”, taken from their upcoming new album, which will be out through Unbeaten Records.

Check out now "Incarcerated by Flesh" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells frontman Skyler Conder:

“‘Incarcerated By Flesh’ is based around feeling trapped internally. With some of the things I went through the past year, I fought through a lot of emotions and had to find my way out of feeling stuck inside of my own skin. I guess in a sense, this is a big fuck you to the darkest depths of my mental state that I faced through those things.”