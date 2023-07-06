Humanity’s Last Breath Premiere New Single “Linger”
Humanity's Last Breath shows no signs of relenting in delivering bone-crushing new singles, as they unveil their latest track, "Linger", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. This song is featured on the progressive death metal outfit's upcoming studio album, "Ashen," set to be released by Unique Leader Records on August 04th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Arbitrator Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Cell Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Humanity’s Last Breath Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.