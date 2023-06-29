Incantation To Release New Album "Unholy Deification" In August; Shares New Video "Concordat (The Pact) I"

Death metal icons, Incantation, will unleash their new album, "Unholy Deification," via Relapse Records on August 25, today revealing the record’s artwork, tracklisting, pre-orders, and first single/video.

Incantation frontman John McEntee comments, "I'm not interested in playing it safe. I think other people feel that there are limits to what we do. However, I don't see it that way. If it feels right, then it's Incantation. The songs we write are an honest expression of ourselves. When people hear the new album, I hope they think, ‘Why are these guys so pissed off?!’ Rage gives focus, which is why this album turned out the way it did."

Watch Incantation’s "Concordat (The Pact) I" music video, directed by The C.O.I.N., below.

Edified over three-plus decades of experience, "Unholy Deification" is Incantation’s thirteenth full-length album. Validated by peers seasoned and new, Incantation is more vital than ever. The lineup, featuring founding guitarist/vocalist John McEntee, drummer Kyle Severn, bassist Chuck Sherwood, and guitarist Luke Shively, displays death metal know-how and the power of determination.

Lyrically, Unholy Deification originates with Sherwood. An avid reader and occult logician, the Incantation bassist wanted to capture a fully realized concept of evolution through enlightenment. Expect thought-provoking, historically derived intellection. The mortal-to-deity narrative interacts with the merciless musical conflagration of hard-hitting tracks such as "Concordat (The Pact) I," "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX," and "Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X". Make no mistake - the ferocious new album, featuring guests Jeff Beccera (Possessed), Henry Veggian (ex-Revenant), and Dan Vadim Von (Morbid Angel), is pure death metal.

Incantation's sepulchral pandemonium is visually enhanced by award-winning artist and longstanding collaborator Eliran Kantor (Immolation, Kreator, Cavalera, and more.) The end result is an interpretation of Italian Renaissance masters but thrust into Incantation's cauldron of chromatic malice.

Tracklisting:

1. Offerings (The Swarm) IV

2. Concordat (The Pact) I

3. Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII

4. Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX

5. Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X

6. Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI

7. Convulse (Words Of Power) III

8. Altar (Unify In Carnage) V

9. Exile (Defy The False) II

10. Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII