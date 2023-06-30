MouthBreather Premiere New Single “You Try To Die”
"You Try To Die," the latest single from the experimental metalcore band MouthBreather has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band enlisted the expertise of Nick Cates and Ryan Fosdick for production, with Cates also taking charge of the mixing process. This release marks the first new music from the band since their 2021 album "I'm Sorry Mr. Salesman."
2023 live dates:
06/30 Pompano Beach, FL – Black Flamingo
07/02 Jacksonville, FL – The Justice Pub
07/04 Charleston, SC – Ridgeville Roadshow
07/05 Raleigh, NC – Schoolkids Records
07/06 Richmond, VA – Another Round
07/07 Lexington, KY – Girls Girls Girls Burritos
07/08 Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot (‘Pug Fest‘)
07/09 Harrisburg, PA – JB Lovedraft’s
08/26 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall (feat. Distant & Left To Suffer)
09/02 Albany, NY – Born Dead Fest
