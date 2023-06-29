Virgin Steele Shares New Single "Black Earth And Blood"
Band Photo: Virgin Steele (?)
US metal legends Virgin Steele released a new single today. The song "Black Earth & Blood" will also be included on the upcoming album "The Passion Of Dionysus." You can check out the song below.
The new album ‘The Passion Of Dionysus’ will be released on June 30, 2023 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak (incl. poster and 24 pages booklet), 2LP Gatefold (in purple-violet vinyl), CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer Shop.)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Escuela Grind Announces European Tour Dates
- Next Article:
Incantation To Release New Album In August
0 Comments on "Virgin Steele Shares New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.