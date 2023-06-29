Virgin Steele Shares New Single "Black Earth And Blood"

Band Photo: Virgin Steele (?)

US metal legends Virgin Steele released a new single today. The song "Black Earth & Blood" will also be included on the upcoming album "The Passion Of Dionysus." You can check out the song below.

The new album ‘The Passion Of Dionysus’ will be released on June 30, 2023 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer as CD DigiPak (incl. poster and 24 pages booklet), 2LP Gatefold (in purple-violet vinyl), CD/LP bundle with shirt (only at the Steamhammer Shop.)