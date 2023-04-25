Obituary Premiere New Official Music Video For “Dying Of Everything”
Band Photo: Obituary (?)
Floridian death metal veterans Obituary premiere a new music video for the title track to their latest studio full-length named “Dying Of Everything“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The footage for that clip was captured during the group’s European winter tour.
Tell the band:
“As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the US Tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European Tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This ‘Dying of Everything‘ music video is just the way we like it…live, raw and real.”
Obituary will kick off their own spring headlining tour this Friday with Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown:
04/28 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
04/29 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
05/01 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
05/02 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
05/04 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
05/05 Boston, MA – The Middle East
05/06 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
05/07 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/09 Chicago, IL – Metro
05/10 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
05/11 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room (no Immolation)
05/12 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre (no Immolation)
05/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
05/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/16 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
05/18 Berkley, CA – UC Theatre
05/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
05/20 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
05/22 Austin, TX – Mohawk
05/23 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
05/24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/26 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
05/28 Louisville, KY – The Mercury Music Hall
