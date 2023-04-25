Obituary Premiere New Official Music Video For “Dying Of Everything”

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Floridian death metal veterans Obituary premiere a new music video for the title track to their latest studio full-length named “Dying Of Everything“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The footage for that clip was captured during the group’s European winter tour.





Tell the band:

“As we are working on the setlist, rehearsing the songs and gearing up for the US Tour, the band is proud to unveil the new music video for the title track. Filmed during the European Tour, we love the fact that it is footage shot night after night in multiple cities and countries. This ‘Dying of Everything‘ music video is just the way we like it…live, raw and real.”

Obituary will kick off their own spring headlining tour this Friday with Immolation, Blood Incantation & Ingrown:

04/28 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

04/29 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

05/01 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

05/02 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

05/04 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/05 Boston, MA – The Middle East

05/06 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

05/07 Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/09 Chicago, IL – Metro

05/10 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

05/11 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room (no Immolation)

05/12 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre (no Immolation)

05/13 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

05/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/16 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

05/18 Berkley, CA – UC Theatre

05/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

05/20 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

05/22 Austin, TX – Mohawk

05/23 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

05/24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/26 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

05/28 Louisville, KY – The Mercury Music Hall