Psycho-Frame Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dragging Nazarene” From Upcoming New EP "Remote God Seeker"

Florida/Georgia/Missouri-based deathcore band Psycho-Frame premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Dragging Nazarene”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Remote God Seeker", which will be out in stores May 7, 2023.

Check out "Dragging Nazarene" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



