Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Level Beneath”

Crown Magnetar‘s new album “Everything Bleeds” has been scheduled for a July 14th release by Unique Leader Records. “The Level Beneath” has premiered online as the first advance track from that outing, arriving complete with a new music video. Check it out now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Explain Crown Magnetar:

“We wanted to make a big statement with the first single of our new record. ‘The Level Beneath‘ completely achieves that. Fast, in your face aggression and more depth. We cannot wait to release this track.

‘Everything Bleeds‘ is easily our best work. We put everything we had into this release. 10 hate filled, punching you in the face tech deathcore tracks. We dove deep into making the album more dynamic but still keeping our signature sound. This record has more of everything we’re known for and then some.”

“Everything Bleeds” track list:

01 – “Nail Funeral”

02 – “Hex Ov Hate”

03 – “The Level Beneath”

04 – “Everything Bleeds”

05 – “Unholy Neck Stab”

06 – “Only The Spine Remains”

07 – “The Killing Stone”

08 – “Dead Season”

09 – “Despised From Seed”

10 – “Prismatic Tomb”