Dååth Premiere Their Take On Death’s “The Philosopher” - Ice Nine Kills & Obsidious Members Guest
Band Photo: Obscura (?)
Blackened technical death metal outfit Dååth premiere their cover of Death‘s 1993 classic “The Philosopher“, from the death metal pioneers' fifth studio full-length “Individual Thought Patterns“. This new version of the track finds Rafael Trujillo (Obsidious, ex-Obscura) and Ice Nine Kills lead guitarist Dan Sugarman guesting and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
KEN mode Premiere New Single "I Cannot"
- Next Article:
Kallias Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Dååth Premiere Death Cover Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.