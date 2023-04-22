Dååth Premiere Their Take On Death’s “The Philosopher” - Ice Nine Kills & Obsidious Members Guest

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Blackened technical death metal outfit Dååth premiere their cover of Death‘s 1993 classic “The Philosopher“, from the death metal pioneers' fifth studio full-length “Individual Thought Patterns“. This new version of the track finds Rafael Trujillo (Obsidious, ex-Obscura) and Ice Nine Kills lead guitarist Dan Sugarman guesting and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.