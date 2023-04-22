Kallias Premiere New Single & Music Video "Mouthless Embassy"

Closter, NJ-based progressive death metal outfit Kallias premiere a new single and music video by the name of "Mouthless Embassy" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is featuring Extol's Ole Børud.

Explain the band:

"'Mouthless Embassy' began as an experiment- to test ourselves in writing a shorter composition with a solid, energy driven structure. After realizing how Extol-influenced the chorus ended up, it only made sense to add Ole Børud to the mix. He kindly graced us with the first half of both choruses plus an additional guest solo towards the end, and we couldn't be more grateful. We hope you all enjoy this track as much as we do."