KEN mode Premiere New Single “I Cannot”

Canadian noise/metal outfit KEN mode premiere their new single “I Cannot” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Jesse Matthewson:

“We were looking for something ignorantly furious with this one, and it shows in the riffs. Equal parts My War, 90’s metal core and some noise post rock. As much as everyone getting along would be nice, I don’t think I want to be on the same side as y’all in the end. Ya dig?”