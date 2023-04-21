Bleeding Through Premiere New Single “War Time”
Band Photo: Bleeding Through (?)
Orange County, CA-based metalcore quintet Bleeding Through premiere their brand new track titled “War Time“. Check out the single streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
