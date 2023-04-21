Johnny Booth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Collapse In The Key Of Fireworks" From Upcoming New Album "Moments Elsewhere"

Long Island, NY-based experimental mathcore outfit Johnny Booth premiere their new single and music video by the name of “Collapse In The Key Of Fireworks”. It is the first advance track to arrive from the group’s forthcoming new album “Moments Elsewhere“. Check out now "Collapse In The Key Of Fireworks" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.