Future Palace Premiere New Single & Music Video "Malphas"
German post-hardcore/metal trio Future Palace premiere a new music video for their latest single “Malphas“, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track is the first to arrive since the group’s 2022 studio full-length “Run“.
Comments frontwoman Maria Lessing:
“With its power, our new song ‘Malphas‘ is intended to represent the recurring struggle and the necessary patience with oneself and one’s inner demons.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Decayer Premiere Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Johnny Booth Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Future Palace Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.