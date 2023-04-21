Future Palace Premiere New Single & Music Video "Malphas"

German post-hardcore/metal trio Future Palace premiere a new music video for their latest single “Malphas“, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track is the first to arrive since the group’s 2022 studio full-length “Run“.

Comments frontwoman Maria Lessing:

“With its power, our new song ‘Malphas‘ is intended to represent the recurring struggle and the necessary patience with oneself and one’s inner demons.”