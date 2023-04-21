Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Between Death And Dreams”
Canadian deathcore outfit Brand Of Sacrifice premiere their new Dylan Hryciuk-directed music video for the title track to their just released four-song EP named “Between Death And Dreams“. Check out now "Between Death And Dreams" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bleeding Through Premiere New Single "War Time"
- Next Article:
Detriment Premiere New Single "Bleeding For You"
0 Comments on "Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.