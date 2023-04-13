Incendiary Premiere New Single & Music Video “Echo Of Nothing”

Long Island, New York-based hardcore band Incendiary premiere their new single from their forthcoming new studio full-length “Change The Way You Think About Pain“, due out on May 26th, 2023. Check out now the latest track titled "Echo Of Nothing" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

“‘Echo Of Nothing‘ was inspired by the migrant crisis in the EU stemming from the conflicts in Syria and Libya, among others. The struggles and prejudice these individuals faced when coming ashore is well-documented.

Less well-known is the plight of those who were captured en route and brought back to their home country, only to be held in prisons and labor camps under inhumane conditions. The song looks at how this mistreatment often breeds resentment, contempt and, ultimately, violence.”

2023 live appearances booked so far:

05/28 Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Fest

06/02 Chicago, IL – Metro

06/03 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest

06/17 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch

06/23 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

06/30 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

07/01 Los Angeles, CA – 1720