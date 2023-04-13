Moodring Premiere New Single & Music Video "Black_Wave"

Metalcore outfit Moodring premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Black_Wave“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells frontman Hunter Young:

“This song stems from a dark place — a narrator trapped inside a nihilistic headspace, who is driven to take over, control, and torture another. The ‘black wave‘ is the dark voice inside us all, the hidden thoughts that can’t be spoken of; demons of the taboo that threaten to unleash and destroy the thin fabrics of morality and perceived ‘normalcy.'”