Sevendust Premiere New Single & Claymation Music Video "Fence" From Upcoming New Album "Truth Killer"

Alternative metal outfit Sevendust premiere a new single and claymation music video named “Fence”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Truth Killer", which will be out in stores July 28th via Napalm Records.

Check out now "Fence" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



"Truth Killer" tracklist:

01 – “I Might Let The Devil In”

02 – “Truth Killer”

03 – “Won’t Stop The Bleeding”

04 – “Everything”

05 – “No Revolution”

06 – “Sick Mouth”

07 – “Holy Water”

08 – “Leave Hell Behind”

09 – “Superficial Drug”

10 – “Messenger”

11 – “Love And Hate”

12 – “Fence”

2023 live dates:



04/22 Orlando, FL – WJRR Earthday Birthday

04/28 Newark, NJ – WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest

w/ Alter Bridge:

05/06 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

05/07 Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

05/09 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

05/11 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

05/13 Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (no Alter Bridge)

05/14 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

05/16 Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

05/17 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

05/19 Dothan, AL – The Plant

05/20 West Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill (no Alter Bridge)