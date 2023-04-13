Sevendust Premiere New Single & Claymation Music Video "Fence" From Upcoming New Album "Truth Killer"
Alternative metal outfit Sevendust premiere a new single and claymation music video named “Fence”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Truth Killer", which will be out in stores July 28th via Napalm Records.
Check out now "Fence" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
"Truth Killer" tracklist:
01 – “I Might Let The Devil In”
02 – “Truth Killer”
03 – “Won’t Stop The Bleeding”
04 – “Everything”
05 – “No Revolution”
06 – “Sick Mouth”
07 – “Holy Water”
08 – “Leave Hell Behind”
09 – “Superficial Drug”
10 – “Messenger”
11 – “Love And Hate”
12 – “Fence”
2023 live dates:
04/22 Orlando, FL – WJRR Earthday Birthday
04/28 Newark, NJ – WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest
w/ Alter Bridge:
05/06 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
05/07 Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
05/09 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
05/11 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
05/13 Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (no Alter Bridge)
05/14 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
05/16 Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre
05/17 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
05/19 Dothan, AL – The Plant
05/20 West Greenville, SC – The Foundry at Judson Mill (no Alter Bridge)
