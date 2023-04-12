Kvelertak Premiere New Single & Music Video “Krøterveg Te Helvete”

Norwegian black n’ roll outfit Kvelertak's upcoming new fifth studio album “Endling” , will be released on September 08th via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. A new track and music video directed by Adam Holmkvist for the first single “Krøterveg Te Helvete” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments guitarist Vidar Landa:

“On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life — the folklore that doesn’t fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal. As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!”

“Endling” tracklist:

01 – “Krøterveg Te Helvete”

02 – “Fedrekult”

03 – “Likvoke”

04 – “Motsols”

05 – “Døgeniktens Kvad”

06 – “Endling”

07 – “Skoggangr”

08 – “Paranoia 297”

09 – “Svart September”

10 – “Morild”

Kvelertak have announced the below European headlining tour to support the new outing:

06/24 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock

09/08 Bergen, NOR – USF Verftet

09/09 Bergen, NOR – USF Verftet

09/15 Giske, NOR – Alesund – Terminalen

09/16 Trondheim, NOR – Tapperiet

09/22 Stavanger, NOR – Fiskepiren

09/23 Stavanger, NOR – Fiskepiren

09/30 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

10/10 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo

10/11 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone

10/13 Stockholm, SWE – Debaser

10/14 Goteborg, SWE – Pustervik

10/15 Malmo, SWE – Plan B

10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

10/19 Koln, GER – Carlswerk Victoria

10/21 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

10/22 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

10/24 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk

10/25 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

10/27 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

10/28 Leipzig, GER – Conne Island

10/29 Berlin, GER – Astra

10/31 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

11/01 Antwerpen, BEL – Trix