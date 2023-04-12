Kvelertak Premiere New Single & Music Video “Krøterveg Te Helvete”
Norwegian black n’ roll outfit Kvelertak's upcoming new fifth studio album “Endling” , will be released on September 08th via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. A new track and music video directed by Adam Holmkvist for the first single “Krøterveg Te Helvete” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments guitarist Vidar Landa:
“On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life — the folklore that doesn’t fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal. As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!”
“Endling” tracklist:
01 – “Krøterveg Te Helvete”
02 – “Fedrekult”
03 – “Likvoke”
04 – “Motsols”
05 – “Døgeniktens Kvad”
06 – “Endling”
07 – “Skoggangr”
08 – “Paranoia 297”
09 – “Svart September”
10 – “Morild”
Kvelertak have announced the below European headlining tour to support the new outing:
06/24 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock
09/08 Bergen, NOR – USF Verftet
09/09 Bergen, NOR – USF Verftet
09/15 Giske, NOR – Alesund – Terminalen
09/16 Trondheim, NOR – Tapperiet
09/22 Stavanger, NOR – Fiskepiren
09/23 Stavanger, NOR – Fiskepiren
09/30 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
10/10 Helsinki, FIN – Kulttuuritalo
10/11 Tampere, FIN – Pakkahuone
10/13 Stockholm, SWE – Debaser
10/14 Goteborg, SWE – Pustervik
10/15 Malmo, SWE – Plan B
10/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
10/19 Koln, GER – Carlswerk Victoria
10/21 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
10/22 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
10/24 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk
10/25 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
10/27 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
10/28 Leipzig, GER – Conne Island
10/29 Berlin, GER – Astra
10/31 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
11/01 Antwerpen, BEL – Trix
