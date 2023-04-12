DevilDriver Premiere New Single & Music Video "If Blood Is Life" From Upcoming New Album "Dealing With Demons"

Groove metal outfit DevilDriver will release the closing chapter to their double album “Dealing With Demons” - “Dealing With Demons Vol. II“ - on May 12th,2023. Today the band premiere a first single and music video from it titled “If Blood Is Life“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Footage for that clip was shot during the group’s recent co-headlining run with Cradle Of Filth.

Comments frontman Dez Fafara:

“Shadows of the future, ghosts of your past walking the floor – why do these things haunt us as humans, when we should be focused on the fact that, like the chorus says, ‘Time, it waits for no one, Time, it’s worth the taking.’ Learn to focus on the now, the here, the present.”