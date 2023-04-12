DevilDriver Premiere New Single & Music Video "If Blood Is Life" From Upcoming New Album "Dealing With Demons"
Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)
Groove metal outfit DevilDriver will release the closing chapter to their double album “Dealing With Demons” - “Dealing With Demons Vol. II“ - on May 12th,2023. Today the band premiere a first single and music video from it titled “If Blood Is Life“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Footage for that clip was shot during the group’s recent co-headlining run with Cradle Of Filth.
Comments frontman Dez Fafara:
“Shadows of the future, ghosts of your past walking the floor – why do these things haunt us as humans, when we should be focused on the fact that, like the chorus says, ‘Time, it waits for no one, Time, it’s worth the taking.’ Learn to focus on the now, the here, the present.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kvelertak Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Murdered Premiere New Single "Defiler"
0 Comments on "DevilDriver Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.