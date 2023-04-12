Galactic Empire Premiere Their Metal Take On ‘The Battle Of Hoth’

Star Wars-themed metal band Galactic Empire premiere their take on ‘The Battle Of Hoth‘, taken from their upcoming record “Special Edition“, due out May 05th, 2023 on Pure Noise Records. That song was originally composed by John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra for the 1980 ‘Star Wars‘ classic ‘The Empire Strikes Back‘.

Tells Lord Sikh:

“BEHOLD! Our new single entitled ‘The Battle of Hoth’ is now available for your aural consumption. You may recognize this musical jigsaw puzzle from the infamous snow battle sequence in ‘The Empire Strikes Back‘, which is a great documentary someone made about us. Prepare for the final stage of sonic warfare before our ultimate weapon ‘Special Edition‘ is released on May 5th. There will be no one to stop us this time!”

A pair of album release shows and events are planned around that album’s release, including:

05/05 Lilitz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box (feat. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels)

05/06 Croydon, PA – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

They’ll also be doing doing a special livestream concert on their Twitch a day prior on May 04th, which is recognized as international Star Wars day.‘ That show will be part of a streaming marathon also featuring The Acacia Strain‘s Vincent Bennett, Fallujah‘s Scott Carstairs and more. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Make A Wish 501st Legion Fund.