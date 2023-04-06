Sludge Outfit False Gods Release New Single "0% Success Rate"
Sludge-doom affront False Gods have released the track "0% Success Rate". The song is taken from their upcoming split with Abiuro which will come out via Doom Fujiyama on April 7th, 2023.
Vocalist Mike Stack comments "Lyrics like “a puppet of nightmares and failures and filth with nothing but shame to hand out” kind of gives you a glimpse into what our newest single is all about. The main concept behind this song lyrically was to bring forth a constructive way to exercise my self-loathing”
You can check out "0% Success Rate" below!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "False Gods Release New Single '0% Success Rate'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.