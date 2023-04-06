Sludge Outfit False Gods Release New Single "0% Success Rate"



Sludge-doom affront False Gods have released the track "0% Success Rate". The song is taken from their upcoming split with Abiuro which will come out via Doom Fujiyama on April 7th, 2023.

Vocalist Mike Stack comments "Lyrics like “a puppet of nightmares and failures and filth with nothing but shame to hand out” kind of gives you a glimpse into what our newest single is all about. The main concept behind this song lyrically was to bring forth a constructive way to exercise my self-loathing”

You can check out "0% Success Rate" below!