Stillbirth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Tribunal of Penance" From Upcoming New Album "Homo Deus"

Hagen, Germany-based brutal death metal outfit Stillbirth are about to unleash a new single and music video by the name of “Tribunal of Penance” at 10:00 am EDT. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Homo Deus", due out this Friday April 7th through Distortion Music Group.

Check out or pre-save the link now for "Tribunal of Penance" streaming via YouTube below.

Comment the band:

"Better get ready to mosh in your living room, because on "Tribunal of Penance" you can't stand still and just sit around. cologne_custom_studios did an amazing job on the video. Really pro and chilled dudes. Was great to work with them.

The wait is nearly over. We hope you are as hyped as we are."