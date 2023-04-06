Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Philadelphia’s Poison Ruin
Philadelphia’s metallic punk outfit Poison Ruin has recently linked out with the long-running underground label Relapse Records. In addition to recently reissued the band’s self-titled debut, Relapse is also releasing the band’s new album “Harvest!” on April 14. The Pennsylvanians don’t seem shy about their left-leaning sociopolitical ideologies, not by a long shot. But while they support the notion of overt protest songs, “Sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element,” vocalist Mac Kennedy states via a press release.
They essentially package the message of protest, anti-establishment songs within the fantasy-draped trappings of the old-world. Instead of tales focused upon royalty, knights and mystical creatures, Poison Ruin centers its message within a stories of peasants revolting. The keyboard interludes certainly augment this approach, painting a pictures of grey skies and old castles. Songs like “Torture Chamber” and “Bastard’s Dance” prove to be just as anthemic and uplifting in sound as they are confrontational in terms of theme.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Poison Ruin"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.