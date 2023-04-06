Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Philadelphia’s Poison Ruin

Philadelphia’s metallic punk outfit Poison Ruin has recently linked out with the long-running underground label Relapse Records. In addition to recently reissued the band’s self-titled debut, Relapse is also releasing the band’s new album “Harvest!” on April 14. The Pennsylvanians don’t seem shy about their left-leaning sociopolitical ideologies, not by a long shot. But while they support the notion of overt protest songs, “Sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element,” vocalist Mac Kennedy states via a press release.

They essentially package the message of protest, anti-establishment songs within the fantasy-draped trappings of the old-world. Instead of tales focused upon royalty, knights and mystical creatures, Poison Ruin centers its message within a stories of peasants revolting. The keyboard interludes certainly augment this approach, painting a pictures of grey skies and old castles. Songs like “Torture Chamber” and “Bastard’s Dance” prove to be just as anthemic and uplifting in sound as they are confrontational in terms of theme.