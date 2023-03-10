Threshold Announces One-Off London Show

Prog metal masters Threshold have announced an exclusive UK show for 2023, with the band set to land in London on the 13th May. The band will also be appearing at Cambridge Rock Festival in August and will headline the final day of Summer's End Festival in October.

The show will serve as the band's first opportunity to perform songs from their critically acclaimed 2022 record "Dividing Lines."

Threshold keyboardist Richard West comments: "It's almost five years since we played in London so we're thrilled to be coming back for an exclusive UK club show. Expect a healthy dose of our new album Dividing Lines along with some old favourites!"