New Jag Panzer Album "The Hallowed" To Be Released In June

Band Photo: Jag Panzer (?)

Veteran US heavy metallers, Jag Panzer, have announced that their new studio album, "The Hallowed," will be released on June 23rd via Atomic Fire Records. The concept album will be available as double vinyl, CD and digital download/stream.

The first single promoting the album is entitled "Onward We Toil," and will be released on March 24th. It tells the story of the people and animals, in the concept pushing through adversity to reach their goal of finding "The Hallowed." The creatures known as "The Jaw" can be heard in the beginning of the song. The epic chorus illustrates the team working together as one.